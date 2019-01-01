ñol

Immunovia
(OTCPK:IMMVF)
3.15
00
At close: Apr 26
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.15 - 40
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 22.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap71.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.95
Total Float-

Immunovia (OTC:IMMVF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Immunovia reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$182K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Immunovia using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Immunovia Questions & Answers

Q
When is Immunovia (OTCPK:IMMVF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Immunovia

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Immunovia (OTCPK:IMMVF)?
A

There are no earnings for Immunovia

Q
What were Immunovia’s (OTCPK:IMMVF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Immunovia

