QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.57 - 40
Mkt Cap
80.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.6
Shares
22.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Immunovia AB molecular diagnostic company. It develops and commercializes diagnostic tools for complex forms of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its technology platform IMMray (TM), is based on antibody microarray analysis.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Immunovia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immunovia (IMMVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immunovia (OTCPK: IMMVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immunovia's (IMMVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Immunovia.

Q

What is the target price for Immunovia (IMMVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Immunovia

Q

Current Stock Price for Immunovia (IMMVF)?

A

The stock price for Immunovia (OTCPK: IMMVF) is $3.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immunovia (IMMVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immunovia.

Q

When is Immunovia (OTCPK:IMMVF) reporting earnings?

A

Immunovia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Immunovia (IMMVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immunovia.

Q

What sector and industry does Immunovia (IMMVF) operate in?

A

Immunovia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.