Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SiiQ SpA is employed in the Italian real estate sector. IGD acquires and manages mainly hypermarkets and galleries with the long term objective of extracting value through commercial and real estate activities, aiming to maintain the high quality assets of the company. Additionally, it provides various services related to real estate sector, including promotion of newly opened, expanded or restructured centers, rotation of existing retailers and facility management services, such as security, cleaning and ordinary maintenance.

Immobiliare Grande Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immobiliare Grande (IMMQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immobiliare Grande (OTCPK: IMMQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immobiliare Grande's (IMMQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Immobiliare Grande.

Q

What is the target price for Immobiliare Grande (IMMQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Immobiliare Grande

Q

Current Stock Price for Immobiliare Grande (IMMQF)?

A

The stock price for Immobiliare Grande (OTCPK: IMMQF) is $3.4022 last updated Tue Oct 20 2020 16:01:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immobiliare Grande (IMMQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immobiliare Grande.

Q

When is Immobiliare Grande (OTCPK:IMMQF) reporting earnings?

A

Immobiliare Grande does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Immobiliare Grande (IMMQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immobiliare Grande.

Q

What sector and industry does Immobiliare Grande (IMMQF) operate in?

A

Immobiliare Grande is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.