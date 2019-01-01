Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SiiQ SpA is employed in the Italian real estate sector. IGD acquires and manages mainly hypermarkets and galleries with the long term objective of extracting value through commercial and real estate activities, aiming to maintain the high quality assets of the company. Additionally, it provides various services related to real estate sector, including promotion of newly opened, expanded or restructured centers, rotation of existing retailers and facility management services, such as security, cleaning and ordinary maintenance.