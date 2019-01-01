QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
22.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
285M
Outstanding
ImmuPharma PLC is a drug discovery and development company. Its pipeline includes novel peptide-based therapeutics within four therapy areas: Autoimmunity, Anti-Infectives, Metabolism, and Cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Lupuzor, which is a treatment for lupus and life-threatening autoimmune disease.

ImmuPharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ImmuPharma (IMMPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ImmuPharma (OTCEM: IMMPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ImmuPharma's (IMMPF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for ImmuPharma (IMMPF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for ImmuPharma (IMMPF)?

A

The stock price for ImmuPharma (OTCEM: IMMPF) is $0.08 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 16:27:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ImmuPharma (IMMPF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is ImmuPharma (OTCEM:IMMPF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is ImmuPharma (IMMPF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does ImmuPharma (IMMPF) operate in?

A

ImmuPharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.