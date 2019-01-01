ñol

iPath S&P MLP ETN
(BATS:IMLP)
15.99
-0.23[-1.42%]
At close: Jun 6
13.99
-2.00[-12.51%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT

iPath S&P MLP ETN (BATS:IMLP), Dividends

iPath S&P MLP ETN issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash iPath S&P MLP ETN generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.40%

Annual Dividend

$1.1334

Last Dividend

Mar 1, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

iPath S&P MLP ETN Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next iPath S&P MLP ETN (IMLP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath S&P MLP ETN. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on March 9, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own iPath S&P MLP ETN (IMLP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath S&P MLP ETN (IMLP). The last dividend payout was on March 9, 2018 and was $0.28

Q
How much per share is the next iPath S&P MLP ETN (IMLP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath S&P MLP ETN (IMLP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on March 9, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for iPath S&P MLP ETN (BATS:IMLP)?
A

iPath S&P MLP ETN has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for iPath S&P MLP ETN (IMLP) was $0.28 and was paid out next on March 9, 2018.

