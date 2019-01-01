Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX:IMH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.610
Quarterly Revenue
$7.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Impac Mortgage Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Impac Mortgage Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX:IMH) reporting earnings?
Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX:IMH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.96.
What were Impac Mortgage Holdings’s (AMEX:IMH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $39.6M, which missed the estimate of $59.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.