Impac Mortgage Holdings
(AMEX:IMH)
0.7903
0.0201[2.61%]
At close: Jun 6
0.66
-0.1303[-16.49%]
After Hours: 4:47PM EDT
Day High/Low0.78 - 0.83
52 Week High/Low0.6 - 2.78
Open / Close0.78 / 0.79
Float / Outstanding12.7M / 21.5M
Vol / Avg.1.5K / 14.6K
Mkt Cap17M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float12.7M

Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX:IMH), Dividends

Impac Mortgage Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Impac Mortgage Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 9, 2007
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Impac Mortgage Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impac Mortgage Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on April 17, 2007.

Q
What date did I need to own Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH). The last dividend payout was on April 17, 2007 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on April 17, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX:IMH)?
A

Impac Mortgage Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) was $0.10 and was paid out next on April 17, 2007.

