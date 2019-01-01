Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX:IMH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Impac Mortgage Holdings
Impac Mortgage Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX: IMH) was reported by JMP Securities on September 7, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting IMH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX: IMH) was provided by JMP Securities, and Impac Mortgage Holdings downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Impac Mortgage Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Impac Mortgage Holdings was filed on September 7, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 7, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $14.00 to $0.00. The current price Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) is trading at is $0.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
