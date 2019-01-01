QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.59
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA is an Italian company that designs and manufactures automatic processing and packaging machines in three segments: tea, food, and other; pharmaceutical; and tobacco packaging. The tea, food, and other segment provide machines for packaging tea, herbal teas, coffee, personal-care products, and cheese. The pharmaceuticals segment manufactures machines for packaging pharmaceutical capsules and tablets. The tobacco packaging segment manufactures machines for tobacco packaging. The tea, food, and other segment and the pharmaceutical segment account for most of the revenue. The company has a global presence, with Europe, North America, and Asia and the Middle East being the major markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Industria Macchine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industria Macchine (IMCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industria Macchine (OTCEM: IMCUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Industria Macchine's (IMCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Industria Macchine.

Q

What is the target price for Industria Macchine (IMCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Industria Macchine

Q

Current Stock Price for Industria Macchine (IMCUF)?

A

The stock price for Industria Macchine (OTCEM: IMCUF) is $51.4675 last updated Fri Mar 20 2020 14:08:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industria Macchine (IMCUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industria Macchine.

Q

When is Industria Macchine (OTCEM:IMCUF) reporting earnings?

A

Industria Macchine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Industria Macchine (IMCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industria Macchine.

Q

What sector and industry does Industria Macchine (IMCUF) operate in?

A

Industria Macchine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.