Imperial Brands (OTC:IMBBF), Dividends

Imperial Brands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Imperial Brands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Brands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.36 on September 28, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Brands (IMBBF). The last dividend payout was on September 28, 2018 and was $0.36
There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Brands (IMBBF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.36 on September 28, 2018
Imperial Brands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Imperial Brands (IMBBF) was $0.36 and was paid out next on September 28, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.