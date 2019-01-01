ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Imperial Brands
(OTCQX:IMBBF)
23.10
0.064[0.28%]
At close: Jun 6
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low23.1 - 23.1
52 Week High/Low18.75 - 24.83
Open / Close23.1 / 23.1
Float / Outstanding- / 950.4M
Vol / Avg.1.1K / 4.7K
Mkt Cap22B
P/E8.66
50d Avg. Price21.65
Div / Yield1.82/7.90%
Payout Ratio65.3
EPS0
Total Float-

Imperial Brands (OTC:IMBBF), Dividends

Imperial Brands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Imperial Brands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.07%

Annual Dividend

$1.4445

Last Dividend

Aug 24, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Imperial Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Imperial Brands (IMBBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Brands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.36 on September 28, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Imperial Brands (IMBBF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Brands (IMBBF). The last dividend payout was on September 28, 2018 and was $0.36

Q
How much per share is the next Imperial Brands (IMBBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Brands (IMBBF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.36 on September 28, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBF)?
A

Imperial Brands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Imperial Brands (IMBBF) was $0.36 and was paid out next on September 28, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.