IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IMAC Holdings
IMAC Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) was reported by National Alliance Securities on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.75 expecting IMAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) was provided by National Alliance Securities, and IMAC Holdings downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IMAC Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IMAC Holdings was filed on August 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IMAC Holdings (IMAC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $2.35 to $1.75. The current price IMAC Holdings (IMAC) is trading at is $1.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
