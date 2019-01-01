QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC is a traditional retail banking group operating in Ireland. The company primarily serves individual customers and small- to medium-sized enterprises through a multi-channel distribution model. Such channels include branches, brokers, mobile, phone, and online banking. The group's strategy emphasizes developing customer relationships and maintaining a low risk profile. Nearly all of the bank's income is net interest income, derived mostly from loans and advances to customers.

Permanent TSB Group Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Permanent TSB Group Hldgs (ILPMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Permanent TSB Group Hldgs (OTCPK: ILPMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Permanent TSB Group Hldgs's (ILPMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Permanent TSB Group Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Permanent TSB Group Hldgs (ILPMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Permanent TSB Group Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Permanent TSB Group Hldgs (ILPMY)?

A

The stock price for Permanent TSB Group Hldgs (OTCPK: ILPMY) is $2 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:15:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Permanent TSB Group Hldgs (ILPMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Permanent TSB Group Hldgs.

Q

When is Permanent TSB Group Hldgs (OTCPK:ILPMY) reporting earnings?

A

Permanent TSB Group Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Permanent TSB Group Hldgs (ILPMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Permanent TSB Group Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Permanent TSB Group Hldgs (ILPMY) operate in?

A

Permanent TSB Group Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.