QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
IL2M International Corp is a developer, creator, and marketer of a social media platform named Ilink2music.com. The platform provides international music entertainment content, networking, events, products, services; features unique internet radio station and exceptional co-creation content. The platform allows the user to create a profile in the music entertainment zone that displays his/her talents, whether they are a musician, composer, songwriter, arranger, instrumentalist, dancer, choreographer, DJ, music video producer, among others. The company generates revenue through co-creation advertising and user-generated revenues.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IL2M International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IL2M International (ILIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IL2M International (OTCPK: ILIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IL2M International's (ILIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IL2M International.

Q

What is the target price for IL2M International (ILIM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IL2M International

Q

Current Stock Price for IL2M International (ILIM)?

A

The stock price for IL2M International (OTCPK: ILIM) is $0.0013 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:17:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IL2M International (ILIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IL2M International.

Q

When is IL2M International (OTCPK:ILIM) reporting earnings?

A

IL2M International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IL2M International (ILIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IL2M International.

Q

What sector and industry does IL2M International (ILIM) operate in?

A

IL2M International is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.