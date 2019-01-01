IL2M International Corp is a developer, creator, and marketer of a social media platform named Ilink2music.com. The platform provides international music entertainment content, networking, events, products, services; features unique internet radio station and exceptional co-creation content. The platform allows the user to create a profile in the music entertainment zone that displays his/her talents, whether they are a musician, composer, songwriter, arranger, instrumentalist, dancer, choreographer, DJ, music video producer, among others. The company generates revenue through co-creation advertising and user-generated revenues.