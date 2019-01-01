ñol

Intertek Group
(OTCPK:IKTSF)
59.175
00
At close: May 31
65.0575
5.8825[9.94%]
After Hours: 4:48AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low58.2 - 78
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 161.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.7K
Mkt Cap9.6B
P/E26.65
50d Avg. Price61.71
Div / Yield1.37/2.31%
Payout Ratio59.47
EPS0
Total Float-

Intertek Group (OTC:IKTSF), Dividends

Intertek Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Intertek Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.05%

Annual Dividend

$0.8358

Last Dividend

Oct 5, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Intertek Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Intertek Group (IKTSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intertek Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on October 19, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Intertek Group (IKTSF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intertek Group (IKTSF). The last dividend payout was on October 19, 2018 and was $0.42

Q
How much per share is the next Intertek Group (IKTSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intertek Group (IKTSF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on October 19, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Intertek Group (OTCPK:IKTSF)?
A

Intertek Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Intertek Group (IKTSF) was $0.42 and was paid out next on October 19, 2018.

