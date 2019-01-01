Intertek Group (OTC:IKTSF), Dividends

Intertek Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Intertek Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Intertek Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on October 19, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for Intertek Group (IKTSF). The last dividend payout was on October 19, 2018 and was $0.42
There are no upcoming dividends for Intertek Group (IKTSF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.42 on October 19, 2018
Intertek Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Intertek Group (IKTSF) was $0.42 and was paid out next on October 19, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.