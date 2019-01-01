ñol

Inhibikase Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:IKT)
0.9233
-0.0218[-2.31%]
At close: Jun 6
1.06
0.1367[14.81%]
After Hours: 6:52PM EDT
Day High/Low0.87 - 0.99
52 Week High/Low0.6 - 6.41
Open / Close0.94 / 0.93
Float / Outstanding19.9M / 25.2M
Vol / Avg.86.9K / 126.5K
Mkt Cap23.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.2
Total Float19.9M

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT), Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Inhibikase Therapeutics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Inhibikase Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Q
What date did I need to own Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Q
How much per share is the next Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inhibikase Therapeutics.

