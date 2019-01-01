QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
IntelaKare Marketing Inc., develops and researches technologies which are used in over-the-counter consumer products in the photo therapy and photobiological market for distribution to the health and image conscious consumer worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IntelaKare Marketing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IntelaKare Marketing (IKMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IntelaKare Marketing (OTCEM: IKMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IntelaKare Marketing's (IKMA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IntelaKare Marketing.

Q

What is the target price for IntelaKare Marketing (IKMA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IntelaKare Marketing

Q

Current Stock Price for IntelaKare Marketing (IKMA)?

A

The stock price for IntelaKare Marketing (OTCEM: IKMA) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jun 28 2021 16:48:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IntelaKare Marketing (IKMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IntelaKare Marketing.

Q

When is IntelaKare Marketing (OTCEM:IKMA) reporting earnings?

A

IntelaKare Marketing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IntelaKare Marketing (IKMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IntelaKare Marketing.

Q

What sector and industry does IntelaKare Marketing (IKMA) operate in?

A

IntelaKare Marketing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.