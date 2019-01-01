QQQ
Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group resulting from the merger of Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI, based in Turin. It has clear leadership in the Italian market and a minor but growing international presence focused on Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Intesa Sanpaolo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK: IITSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intesa Sanpaolo's (IITSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intesa Sanpaolo.

Q

What is the target price for Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intesa Sanpaolo

Q

Current Stock Price for Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF)?

A

The stock price for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK: IITSF) is $3.17 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:21:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intesa Sanpaolo.

Q

When is Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITSF) reporting earnings?

A

Intesa Sanpaolo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intesa Sanpaolo.

Q

What sector and industry does Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF) operate in?

A

Intesa Sanpaolo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.