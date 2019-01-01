Integra Indocabinet (OTC:IINDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1.9T
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Integra Indocabinet using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Integra Indocabinet Questions & Answers
When is Integra Indocabinet (OTCPK:IINDF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Integra Indocabinet
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Integra Indocabinet (OTCPK:IINDF)?
There are no earnings for Integra Indocabinet
What were Integra Indocabinet’s (OTCPK:IINDF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Integra Indocabinet
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.