QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
39.73
Shares
6.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk produces wooden furniture and other wooden products. It is also engaged in forestry concessions, as well as retail and distribution of furniture and home decorations. The company's business segments are Manufacturing and Forestry. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Manufacturing segment. Some of the firm's products are door products, industrial and natural fiber furniture, solid and finger joint laminated board, garden or outdoor furniture, panel furniture, indoor furniture, and others. Geographically, the group has business operations in America, Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa, of which prime revenue is generated from America and Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Integra Indocabinet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integra Indocabinet (IINDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integra Indocabinet (OTCPK: IINDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integra Indocabinet's (IINDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integra Indocabinet.

Q

What is the target price for Integra Indocabinet (IINDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integra Indocabinet

Q

Current Stock Price for Integra Indocabinet (IINDF)?

A

The stock price for Integra Indocabinet (OTCPK: IINDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integra Indocabinet (IINDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integra Indocabinet.

Q

When is Integra Indocabinet (OTCPK:IINDF) reporting earnings?

A

Integra Indocabinet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integra Indocabinet (IINDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integra Indocabinet.

Q

What sector and industry does Integra Indocabinet (IINDF) operate in?

A

Integra Indocabinet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.