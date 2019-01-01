PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk produces wooden furniture and other wooden products. It is also engaged in forestry concessions, as well as retail and distribution of furniture and home decorations. The company's business segments are Manufacturing and Forestry. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Manufacturing segment. Some of the firm's products are door products, industrial and natural fiber furniture, solid and finger joint laminated board, garden or outdoor furniture, panel furniture, indoor furniture, and others. Geographically, the group has business operations in America, Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa, of which prime revenue is generated from America and Asia.