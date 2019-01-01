ñol

IntriCon
(NASDAQ:IIN)
24.24
00
At close: May 24
24.25
0.0100[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.47 - 24.93
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding6.9M / 9.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 116K
Mkt Cap225.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price23.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float-

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN), Dividends

IntriCon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash IntriCon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 15, 2001
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

IntriCon Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next IntriCon (IIN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IntriCon.

Q
What date did I need to own IntriCon (IIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IntriCon.

Q
How much per share is the next IntriCon (IIN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for IntriCon (IIN) will be on September 12, 2001 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IntriCon.

