IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN), Dividends

IntriCon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash IntriCon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for IntriCon.
There are no upcoming dividends for IntriCon.
The next dividend for IntriCon (IIN) will be on September 12, 2001 and will be $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for IntriCon.
Browse dividends on all stocks.