IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IntriCon
IntriCon Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) was reported by Stifel on May 20, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting IIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.12% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) was provided by Stifel, and IntriCon maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IntriCon, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IntriCon was filed on May 20, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IntriCon (IIN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $23.00. The current price IntriCon (IIN) is trading at is $24.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
