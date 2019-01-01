ñol

InnSuites Hospitality
(AMEX:IHT)
2.79
0.3914[16.32%]
At close: Jun 6
3.40
0.6100[21.86%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low2.59 - 2.83
52 Week High/Low1.98 - 14.77
Open / Close2.66 / 2.79
Float / Outstanding3M / 9.1M
Vol / Avg.11.9K / 11.5K
Mkt Cap25.3M
P/E79.95
50d Avg. Price2.73
Div / Yield0.02/0.83%
Payout Ratio66.67
EPS0.08
Total Float3M

InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX:IHT), Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash InnSuites Hospitality generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.84%

Annual Dividend

$0.02

Last Dividend

Jan 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

InnSuites Hospitality Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next InnSuites Hospitality (IHT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InnSuites Hospitality. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on January 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own InnSuites Hospitality (IHT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InnSuites Hospitality (IHT). The last dividend payout was on January 31, 2022 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next InnSuites Hospitality (IHT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InnSuites Hospitality (IHT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on January 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX:IHT)?
A

InnSuites Hospitality has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for InnSuites Hospitality (IHT) was $0.01 and was paid out next on January 31, 2022.

