InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX:IHT), Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash InnSuites Hospitality generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for InnSuites Hospitality. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on January 31, 2022.
