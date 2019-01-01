QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Intelligent Highway Solutions Inc is a technology-based intelligent highway solutions contractor. The company provides labor, materials, and related equipment for corrective service and maintenance services for the State's transportation infrastructure. Its systems, solutions, and technologies have a range of applications namely, LED Lighting Systems; Electricity recycling; Solar Energy; Intelligent Building Solutions; and System maintenance.

Intelligent Highway Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intelligent Highway Solns (IHSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intelligent Highway Solns (OTC: IHSI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intelligent Highway Solns's (IHSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intelligent Highway Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Intelligent Highway Solns (IHSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intelligent Highway Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Intelligent Highway Solns (IHSI)?

A

The stock price for Intelligent Highway Solns (OTC: IHSI) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Oct 19 2021 14:18:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intelligent Highway Solns (IHSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intelligent Highway Solns.

Q

When is Intelligent Highway Solns (OTC:IHSI) reporting earnings?

A

Intelligent Highway Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intelligent Highway Solns (IHSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intelligent Highway Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Intelligent Highway Solns (IHSI) operate in?

A

Intelligent Highway Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.