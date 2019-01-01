QQQ
International Bethlehem Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration of mineral resource properties, primarily in Canada. It explores for gold and various other minerals.


Intl Bethlehem Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Bethlehem Mining (IHLHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Bethlehem Mining (OTCEM: IHLHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intl Bethlehem Mining's (IHLHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Bethlehem Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Bethlehem Mining (IHLHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl Bethlehem Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Bethlehem Mining (IHLHF)?

A

The stock price for Intl Bethlehem Mining (OTCEM: IHLHF) is $0.03 last updated Wed Sep 29 2021 16:23:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Bethlehem Mining (IHLHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Bethlehem Mining.

Q

When is Intl Bethlehem Mining (OTCEM:IHLHF) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Bethlehem Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intl Bethlehem Mining (IHLHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Bethlehem Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Bethlehem Mining (IHLHF) operate in?

A

Intl Bethlehem Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.