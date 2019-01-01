QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.06/1.32%
52 Wk
2.57 - 4.64
Mkt Cap
832.2M
Payout Ratio
45.16
Open
-
P/E
34.56
Shares
197.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Imperial Logistics Ltd is a South Africa based integrated outsourced logistics service provider. Services offered by the company include customised value-add logistics, supply chain management and route-to-market solutions. It has a diversified presence across Africa and Europe. The company mainly serves to agriculture, automotive, chemicals and energy, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, machinery and equipment and manufacturing and mining industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Imperial Logistics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imperial Logistics (IHLDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imperial Logistics (OTCPK: IHLDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imperial Logistics's (IHLDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imperial Logistics.

Q

What is the target price for Imperial Logistics (IHLDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imperial Logistics

Q

Current Stock Price for Imperial Logistics (IHLDY)?

A

The stock price for Imperial Logistics (OTCPK: IHLDY) is $4.21 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 17:20:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imperial Logistics (IHLDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Imperial Logistics (OTCPK:IHLDY) reporting earnings?

A

Imperial Logistics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imperial Logistics (IHLDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imperial Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does Imperial Logistics (IHLDY) operate in?

A

Imperial Logistics is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.