Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA is a real estate company in Brazil. Its activities consists of design, planning, development and management of regional shopping malls, outlets and other commercial buildings. Its shopping malls and outlets portfolio includes: Praia de Belas shopping mall; Iguatemi Alphaville with luxury brands and a diversified fashion mix; JK Iguatemi, a architectural designed mall in Sao Paolo; Patio Higienopolis shopping mall in the heart of Higienópolis; Iguatemi Esplanada, a shopping mall with diverse shops in Sao Paolo.