Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
938.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
176.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA is a real estate company in Brazil. Its activities consists of design, planning, development and management of regional shopping malls, outlets and other commercial buildings. Its shopping malls and outlets portfolio includes: Praia de Belas shopping mall; Iguatemi Alphaville with luxury brands and a diversified fashion mix; JK Iguatemi, a architectural designed mall in Sao Paolo; Patio Higienopolis shopping mall in the heart of Higienópolis; Iguatemi Esplanada, a shopping mall with diverse shops in Sao Paolo.

Iguatemi Empresa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iguatemi Empresa (IGUEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iguatemi Empresa (OTCEM: IGUEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Iguatemi Empresa's (IGUEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iguatemi Empresa.

Q

What is the target price for Iguatemi Empresa (IGUEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iguatemi Empresa

Q

Current Stock Price for Iguatemi Empresa (IGUEF)?

A

The stock price for Iguatemi Empresa (OTCEM: IGUEF) is $5.324633 last updated Wed Oct 28 2020 15:35:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iguatemi Empresa (IGUEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iguatemi Empresa.

Q

When is Iguatemi Empresa (OTCEM:IGUEF) reporting earnings?

A

Iguatemi Empresa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iguatemi Empresa (IGUEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iguatemi Empresa.

Q

What sector and industry does Iguatemi Empresa (IGUEF) operate in?

A

Iguatemi Empresa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.