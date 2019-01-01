ñol

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights
(NASDAQ:IGTAR)
0.14
00
At close: Jun 2
0.115
-0.0250[-17.86%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights (NASDAQ:IGTAR), Dividends

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights (IGTAR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights.

Q
What date did I need to own Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights (IGTAR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights.

Q
How much per share is the next Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights (IGTAR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights (NASDAQ:IGTAR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights.

