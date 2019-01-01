QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
IGS Capital Group Ltd is a shell company.

IGS Capital Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IGS Capital Group (IGSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IGS Capital Group (OTCPK: IGSC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IGS Capital Group's (IGSC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IGS Capital Group.

Q

What is the target price for IGS Capital Group (IGSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IGS Capital Group

Q

Current Stock Price for IGS Capital Group (IGSC)?

A

The stock price for IGS Capital Group (OTCPK: IGSC) is $0.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:45:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IGS Capital Group (IGSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IGS Capital Group.

Q

When is IGS Capital Group (OTCPK:IGSC) reporting earnings?

A

IGS Capital Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IGS Capital Group (IGSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IGS Capital Group.

Q

What sector and industry does IGS Capital Group (IGSC) operate in?

A

IGS Capital Group is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.