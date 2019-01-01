QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.67
Mkt Cap
230.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
418.3M
Outstanding
Intega Group Ltd is engaged in quality, testing, and measurement businesses. The services provided by the company include Construction Materials Testing, Subsurface Utility Engineering, Owners' Representative Services, Environmental Testing, Geotechnical Engineering, and Quality Assurance among others. The firm operates primarily in Australia, the United States, Canada, and New Zealand.

Analyst Ratings

Intega Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intega Group (IGRXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intega Group (OTC: IGRXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intega Group's (IGRXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intega Group.

Q

What is the target price for Intega Group (IGRXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intega Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Intega Group (IGRXF)?

A

The stock price for Intega Group (OTC: IGRXF) is $0.55 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 16:40:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intega Group (IGRXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intega Group.

Q

When is Intega Group (OTC:IGRXF) reporting earnings?

A

Intega Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intega Group (IGRXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intega Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Intega Group (IGRXF) operate in?

A

Intega Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.