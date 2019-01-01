|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS: IGRO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF.
There is no analysis for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF
The stock price for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS: IGRO) is $65.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2018.
iShares International Dividend Growth ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF.
iShares International Dividend Growth ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.