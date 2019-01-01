QQQ
iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS: IGRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares International Dividend Growth ETF's (IGRO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO)?

A

The stock price for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS: IGRO) is $65.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2018.

Q

When is iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) reporting earnings?

A

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) operate in?

A

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.