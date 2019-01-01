Igene Biotechnology Inc develops, produces and markets value-added specialty biochemical products. The company is a supplier of natural astaxanthin, an essential nutrient in different feed applications and a source of pigment for coloring farmed salmon species. The company's natural astaxanthin product is marketed as AstaXin and is made from yeast, and used as a source of pigment for coloring farmed salmonids. The company is engaged in research and development in the areas of fermentation technology, nutrition and health and the marketing of products and applications worldwide.