There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Igene Biotechnology Inc develops, produces and markets value-added specialty biochemical products. The company is a supplier of natural astaxanthin, an essential nutrient in different feed applications and a source of pigment for coloring farmed salmon species. The company's natural astaxanthin product is marketed as AstaXin and is made from yeast, and used as a source of pigment for coloring farmed salmonids. The company is engaged in research and development in the areas of fermentation technology, nutrition and health and the marketing of products and applications worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

Igene Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Igene Biotechnology (IGNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Igene Biotechnology (OTCEM: IGNE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Igene Biotechnology's (IGNE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Igene Biotechnology.

Q

What is the target price for Igene Biotechnology (IGNE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Igene Biotechnology

Q

Current Stock Price for Igene Biotechnology (IGNE)?

A

The stock price for Igene Biotechnology (OTCEM: IGNE) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:49:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Igene Biotechnology (IGNE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Igene Biotechnology.

Q

When is Igene Biotechnology (OTCEM:IGNE) reporting earnings?

A

Igene Biotechnology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Igene Biotechnology (IGNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Igene Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Igene Biotechnology (IGNE) operate in?

A

Igene Biotechnology is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.