QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
IGM Financial
(OTCPK:IGIFF)
30.5785
0.2036[0.67%]
At close: Jun 6
Day High/Low30.58 - 32.23
52 Week High/Low27.47 - 41.48
Open / Close32.23 / 30.58
Float / Outstanding- / 239.4M
Vol / Avg.0.8K / 3.1K
Mkt Cap7.3B
P/E9.3
50d Avg. Price31.89
Div / Yield1.77/5.81%
Payout Ratio54.35
EPS0.91
Total Float-

IGM Financial (OTC:IGIFF), Dividends

IGM Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash IGM Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.69%

Annual Dividend

$1.7126

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

IGM Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next IGM Financial (IGIFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IGM Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.43 on October 31, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own IGM Financial (IGIFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IGM Financial (IGIFF). The last dividend payout was on October 31, 2018 and was $0.43

Q
How much per share is the next IGM Financial (IGIFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IGM Financial (IGIFF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.43 on October 31, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for IGM Financial (OTCPK:IGIFF)?
A

IGM Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for IGM Financial (IGIFF) was $0.43 and was paid out next on October 31, 2018.

