There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd is an international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer, underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. The company operates in a portfolio of Energy, Property, Construction and Engineering, Ports and Terminals, Financial Institutions, General Aviation, Professional Indemnity, Casualty, Directors and Officers, Political Violence, Forestry, and Treaty Reinsurance. Its operating segment includes Specialty Long tail; Specialty Short tail and Reinsurance. The company generates maximum revenue from Specialty Long tail segment.

Analyst Ratings

Intl General Insurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl General Insurance (IGICW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ: IGICW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intl General Insurance's (IGICW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl General Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for Intl General Insurance (IGICW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl General Insurance

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl General Insurance (IGICW)?

A

The stock price for Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ: IGICW) is $0.7682 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl General Insurance (IGICW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl General Insurance.

Q

When is Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGICW) reporting earnings?

A

Intl General Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intl General Insurance (IGICW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl General Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl General Insurance (IGICW) operate in?

A

Intl General Insurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.