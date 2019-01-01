|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ: IGICW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Intl General Insurance.
There is no analysis for Intl General Insurance
The stock price for Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ: IGICW) is $0.7682 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Intl General Insurance.
Intl General Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Intl General Insurance.
Intl General Insurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.