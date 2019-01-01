ñol

Intl General Insurance
(NASDAQ:IGIC)
7.60
-0.04[-0.52%]
At close: Jun 6
7.80
0.2000[2.63%]
After Hours: 9:18AM EDT
Day High/Low7.55 - 7.84
52 Week High/Low6.75 - 9.69
Open / Close7.84 / 7.6
Float / Outstanding23.3M / 49.3M
Vol / Avg.12.6K / 14.6K
Mkt Cap374.7M
P/E7.14
50d Avg. Price7.68
Div / Yield0.36/4.71%
Payout Ratio32.71
EPS0.39
Total Float23.3M

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC), Dividends

Intl General Insurance issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Intl General Insurance generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.26%

Annual Dividend

$0.02

Last Dividend

Jun 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Intl General Insurance Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Intl General Insurance (IGIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl General Insurance. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Intl General Insurance (IGIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Intl General Insurance ($IGIC) will be on June 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Intl General Insurance (IGIC) shares by June 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Intl General Insurance (IGIC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Intl General Insurance (IGIC) will be on June 3, 2022 and will be $0.01

Q
What is the dividend yield for Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)?
A

Intl General Insurance has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Intl General Insurance (IGIC) was $0.01 and was paid out next on June 22, 2022.

