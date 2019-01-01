QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Infinito Gold Ltd is a Canadian based company, engaged in the exploration and development activity. The business activity of the group includes acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral interests primarily in Costa Rica. The company primarily explores for gold and holds an interest in the activity of the Crucitas project located in Northern Costa Rica.

Infinito Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infinito Gold (IGFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infinito Gold (OTCEM: IGFFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Infinito Gold's (IGFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Infinito Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Infinito Gold (IGFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Infinito Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Infinito Gold (IGFFF)?

A

The stock price for Infinito Gold (OTCEM: IGFFF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 18:01:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infinito Gold (IGFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infinito Gold.

Q

When is Infinito Gold (OTCEM:IGFFF) reporting earnings?

A

Infinito Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Infinito Gold (IGFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infinito Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Infinito Gold (IGFFF) operate in?

A

Infinito Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.