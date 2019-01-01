QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
IGE Plus XAO SA is a France-based software editor that develops, produces, sells and maintains a range of computer-aided design (CAD) software. These CAD software products are developed to facilitate the industrial design and maintenance of the electrical part of production processes. The company's software packages include SEE Electrical, SEE Electrical Expert, SEE Electrical PLM and SEE Project Manager.

IGE Plus XAO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IGE Plus XAO (IGEPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IGE Plus XAO (OTCEM: IGEPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IGE Plus XAO's (IGEPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IGE Plus XAO.

Q

What is the target price for IGE Plus XAO (IGEPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IGE Plus XAO

Q

Current Stock Price for IGE Plus XAO (IGEPF)?

A

The stock price for IGE Plus XAO (OTCEM: IGEPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IGE Plus XAO (IGEPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IGE Plus XAO.

Q

When is IGE Plus XAO (OTCEM:IGEPF) reporting earnings?

A

IGE Plus XAO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IGE Plus XAO (IGEPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IGE Plus XAO.

Q

What sector and industry does IGE Plus XAO (IGEPF) operate in?

A

IGE Plus XAO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.