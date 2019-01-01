ñol

ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust
(OTCPK:IFXAF)
1.91
00
At close: May 3
2.3694
0.4594[24.05%]
After Hours: 4:29AM EDT

ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust (OTC:IFXAF), Dividends

ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust (IFXAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust.

Q
What date did I need to own ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust (IFXAF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust.

Q
How much per share is the next ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust (IFXAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust.

Q
What is the dividend yield for ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust (OTCPK:IFXAF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ISHARES FTSE/XINHUA A50 by iShares Trust.

