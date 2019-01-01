|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IFS International (OTCEM: IFSH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IFS International.
There is no analysis for IFS International
The stock price for IFS International (OTCEM: IFSH) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 16:05:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IFS International.
IFS International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IFS International.
IFS International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.