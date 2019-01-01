QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
IFS International Holdings Inc develops software for the electronic-funds-transfer and retail-banking markets. The firm mainly derives its revenues from the EFT systems, licensing of its family of software products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IFS International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IFS International (IFSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IFS International (OTCEM: IFSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IFS International's (IFSH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IFS International.

Q

What is the target price for IFS International (IFSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IFS International

Q

Current Stock Price for IFS International (IFSH)?

A

The stock price for IFS International (OTCEM: IFSH) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 16:05:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IFS International (IFSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IFS International.

Q

When is IFS International (OTCEM:IFSH) reporting earnings?

A

IFS International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IFS International (IFSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IFS International.

Q

What sector and industry does IFS International (IFSH) operate in?

A

IFS International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.