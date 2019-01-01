ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Intercorp Financial Servs
(NYSE:IFS)
26.53
-0.75[-2.75%]
At close: Jun 6
27.28
0.75[2.83%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low26.37 - 27.6
52 Week High/Low17.67 - 37.64
Open / Close27.6 / 26.5
Float / Outstanding33.9M / 115.4M
Vol / Avg.22.7K / 52K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E6.9
50d Avg. Price29.36
Div / Yield2.4/8.80%
Payout Ratio37.3
EPS3.47
Total Float33.9M

Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS), Dividends

Intercorp Financial Servs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Intercorp Financial Servs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Intercorp Financial Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercorp Financial Servs.

Q
What date did I need to own Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercorp Financial Servs.

Q
How much per share is the next Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercorp Financial Servs.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercorp Financial Servs.

Browse dividends on all stocks.