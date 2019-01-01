QQQ
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
American Noble Gas Inc formerly Infinity Energy Resources Inc is active in the energy sector. The company focuses on oil and gas exploration offshore of Nicaragua. It has conducted an environmental study and developed geological information from the reprocessing and additional evaluation of existing two-dimensional (2-D) seismic data in the Perlas and Tyra concession blocks.

American Noble Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy American Noble Gas (IFNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Noble Gas (OTCQB: IFNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Noble Gas's (IFNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Noble Gas.

Q

What is the target price for American Noble Gas (IFNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Noble Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for American Noble Gas (IFNY)?

A

The stock price for American Noble Gas (OTCQB: IFNY) is $0.34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:04:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Noble Gas (IFNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Noble Gas.

Q

When is American Noble Gas (OTCQB:IFNY) reporting earnings?

A

American Noble Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Noble Gas (IFNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Noble Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does American Noble Gas (IFNY) operate in?

A

American Noble Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.