Infineon Technologies
(OTCQX:IFNNF)
32.39
1.55[5.03%]
At close: Jun 6
44.8299
12.4399[38.41%]
After Hours: 9:23AM EDT
Day High/Low30.22 - 32.39
52 Week High/Low27.31 - 49.91
Open / Close30.22 / 32.39
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 14.5K
Mkt Cap42.2B
P/E23.35
50d Avg. Price30.28
Div / Yield0.31/0.99%
Payout Ratio21.77
EPS0.36
Total Float-

Infineon Technologies (OTC:IFNNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Infineon Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Infineon Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Infineon Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Infineon Technologies

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF)?
A

There are no earnings for Infineon Technologies

Q
What were Infineon Technologies’s (OTCQX:IFNNF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Infineon Technologies

