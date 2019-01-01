QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Independent Film Development Corp has its business spread through three domains. It holds interests in C2C Restaurant Group, Inc. (C2C), a restaurant holding company. The company focuses on the development of content creation/distribution projects, both in the form of original theatrical material, as well as related and/or derivative programming related to the operations of C2C. The firm also intends to acquire real estate assets.

Independent Film Dev Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Independent Film Dev (IFLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Independent Film Dev (OTCEM: IFLM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Independent Film Dev's (IFLM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Independent Film Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Independent Film Dev (IFLM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Independent Film Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Independent Film Dev (IFLM)?

A

The stock price for Independent Film Dev (OTCEM: IFLM) is $0.00001 last updated Fri Oct 22 2021 19:30:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Independent Film Dev (IFLM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Independent Film Dev.

Q

When is Independent Film Dev (OTCEM:IFLM) reporting earnings?

A

Independent Film Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Independent Film Dev (IFLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Independent Film Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Independent Film Dev (IFLM) operate in?

A

Independent Film Dev is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.