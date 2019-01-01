QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/65.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.83 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
256.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
25.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 10:30AM
InFinT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InFinT Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InFinT Acquisition (IFIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InFinT Acquisition (NYSE: IFIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InFinT Acquisition's (IFIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InFinT Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for InFinT Acquisition (IFIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InFinT Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for InFinT Acquisition (IFIN)?

A

The stock price for InFinT Acquisition (NYSE: IFIN) is $9.92 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:58:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InFinT Acquisition (IFIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InFinT Acquisition.

Q

When is InFinT Acquisition (NYSE:IFIN) reporting earnings?

A

InFinT Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InFinT Acquisition (IFIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InFinT Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does InFinT Acquisition (IFIN) operate in?

A

InFinT Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.