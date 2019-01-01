|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of InFinT Acquisition (NYSE: IFIN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for InFinT Acquisition.
There is no analysis for InFinT Acquisition
The stock price for InFinT Acquisition (NYSE: IFIN) is $9.92 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:58:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for InFinT Acquisition.
InFinT Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for InFinT Acquisition.
InFinT Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.