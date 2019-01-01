IFCI International (OTC:IFCI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IFCI International
IFCI International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IFCI International (OTCEM: IFCI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 28, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $105.00 expecting IFCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 174900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IFCI International (OTCEM: IFCI) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and IFCI International maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IFCI International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IFCI International was filed on July 28, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 28, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IFCI International (IFCI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $102.00 to $105.00. The current price IFCI International (IFCI) is trading at is $0.06, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
