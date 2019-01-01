QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
IFCI International Corp provides value added benefits to organizations that could enhance the financial well being through the cost effective electronic installation of the Net Savings Connection web based savings system.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IFCI International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IFCI International (IFCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IFCI International (OTCEM: IFCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IFCI International's (IFCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IFCI International.

Q

What is the target price for IFCI International (IFCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for IFCI International (OTCEM: IFCI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 28, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting IFCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 174900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IFCI International (IFCI)?

A

The stock price for IFCI International (OTCEM: IFCI) is $0.06 last updated Mon Jun 07 2021 19:51:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IFCI International (IFCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IFCI International.

Q

When is IFCI International (OTCEM:IFCI) reporting earnings?

A

IFCI International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IFCI International (IFCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IFCI International.

Q

What sector and industry does IFCI International (IFCI) operate in?

A

IFCI International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.