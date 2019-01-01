QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Infrastructure Materials Corp is an exploration stage company. It is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company is focused on the development of limestone and precious metals from its claims in the state of Nevada. Its limestone assets are held by its wholly owned subsidiaries which control two limestone projects, made up of approximately 68 mineral claims covering over 1,405 acres of land owned or controlled by the United States Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management.

Analyst Ratings

Infrastructure Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Infrastructure Materials (IFAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Infrastructure Materials (OTCEM: IFAM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Infrastructure Materials's (IFAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Infrastructure Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Infrastructure Materials (IFAM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Infrastructure Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Infrastructure Materials (IFAM)?

A

The stock price for Infrastructure Materials (OTCEM: IFAM) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:13:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Infrastructure Materials (IFAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Infrastructure Materials.

Q

When is Infrastructure Materials (OTCEM:IFAM) reporting earnings?

A

Infrastructure Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Infrastructure Materials (IFAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Infrastructure Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Infrastructure Materials (IFAM) operate in?

A

Infrastructure Materials is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.