Interconexion Electrica
(OTCQX:IESFY)
177.27
00
At close: Jun 2
79.00
-98.2700[-55.44%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low20.05 - 301.56
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 44.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap7.9B
P/E18.98
50d Avg. Price166.11
Div / Yield7.16/4.04%
Payout Ratio79.29
EPS9736.13
Total Float-

Interconexion Electrica (OTC:IESFY), Key Statistics

Interconexion Electrica (OTC: IESFY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
10.3B
Trailing P/E
18.98
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
19.73
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.62
Price / Book (mrq)
2.1
Price / EBITDA
4.49
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.14
Earnings Yield
5.27%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.17
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
84.4
Tangible Book value per share
-124.22
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
40.9T
Total Assets
64T
Total Liabilities
40.9T
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.15
Gross Margin
66.9%
Net Margin
15.59%
EBIT Margin
60.42%
EBITDA Margin
68.98%
Operating Margin
54.9%