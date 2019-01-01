Interconexion Electrica (OTC:IESFY), Dividends

Interconexion Electrica issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Interconexion Electrica generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Interconexion Electrica. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.46 on July 6, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Interconexion Electrica (IESFY). The last dividend payout was on July 6, 2012 and was $2.46
There are no upcoming dividends for Interconexion Electrica (IESFY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.46 on July 6, 2012
Interconexion Electrica has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Interconexion Electrica (IESFY) was $2.46 and was paid out next on July 6, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.