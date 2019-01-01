QQQ
Intercept Energy Services Inc is an oilfield services company in Canada. It engages in providing heated water used by oil and gas exploration and production companies in the fracturing process in Canada and the United States. It uses HE Heaters to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. The company also provides equipment to support the oil industry with products that focus on efficiency as well as safety for the workers.

Intercept Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intercept Energy Services (IESCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intercept Energy Services (OTCEM: IESCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intercept Energy Services's (IESCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intercept Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for Intercept Energy Services (IESCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intercept Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Intercept Energy Services (IESCF)?

A

The stock price for Intercept Energy Services (OTCEM: IESCF) is $0.0048 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 15:30:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intercept Energy Services (IESCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercept Energy Services.

Q

When is Intercept Energy Services (OTCEM:IESCF) reporting earnings?

A

Intercept Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intercept Energy Services (IESCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intercept Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Intercept Energy Services (IESCF) operate in?

A

Intercept Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.