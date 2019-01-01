ñol

Infraestructura Energetic
(OTCEM:IENVF)
3.75
00
At close: Sep 3
4.7597
1.0097[26.93%]
After Hours: 5:19PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.59 - 4.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.11
Total Float-

Infraestructura Energetic (OTC:IENVF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Infraestructura Energetic reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$368.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Infraestructura Energetic using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Infraestructura Energetic Questions & Answers

Q
When is Infraestructura Energetic (OTCEM:IENVF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Infraestructura Energetic

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Infraestructura Energetic (OTCEM:IENVF)?
A

There are no earnings for Infraestructura Energetic

Q
What were Infraestructura Energetic’s (OTCEM:IENVF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Infraestructura Energetic

